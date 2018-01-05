Predicted Manchester United lineup (4-2-3-1) vs Derby County, McTominay and Rashford start
Manchester United will seek to continue their winning start to 2017 when they host Derby County in the FA Cup third round on Friday night. The Red Devils ended a four-match winless run across all competitions as they claimed a 2-0 league win over Everton in midweek.
Formation: 4-3-3
Lineup:
David de Gea is certain to be rested for the Cup game with Sergio Romero likely to earn just his sixth start of the campaign. The Argentine is desperate for regular gametime ahead of next summer's World Cup.
At right-back, Matteo Darmian is a probable pick with Daley Blind slotting into the left side of the defence. Chris Smalling was available on the bench versus the Toffees, and the Englishman is likely to feature at the heart of the backline alongside Victor Lindelof.
In midfield, Mourinho could offer another start to the young Scott McTominay, who has earned plenty of plaudits from his teammates. Paul Pogba and Ander Herrera are likely to take up the other midfield options, thus leaving Nemanja Matic on the bench.
Further up the field, Anthony Martial and Henrikh Mkhitaryan could feature in the wide options with Marcus Rashford leading the line ahead of Romelu Lukaku, who could start from the bench after recovering from a head injury.
