Arturo Vidal reacts to Chelsea speculation

Chile international Arturo Vidal has admitted that he is aware of the speculation linking him with a switch to Chelsea from Bayern Munich .

The 30-year-old worked together with Antonio Conte during a three-year spell at Juventus between 2011 and 2014 before they parted ways for different challenges.



In a recent press conference, Conte spoke glowingly about Vidal citing that he is 'one of the best in the world', and he admitted that he would like to work alongside him in the future.



Vidal has played an influential role with Bayern Munich over the past few seasons, and an interview with Sport1, he insisted that he is more focused on winning silverware with the Bavarian giants.



"Yes, I’ve heard about it, but I’m fully focused on the season with Bayern and look only from day to day," he said. "We are a great team and we have big goals. We want to win all titles. That’s my focus."



Vidal is currently contracted to the German champions until the summer of 2019, and he could potentially be cashed in at the end of the campaign, should there be no progress in negotiations.





