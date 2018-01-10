Liverpool to push through Aubameyang deal?

Liverpool are reportedly prepared to tussle it out with Guangzhou Evergrande for the signature of Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang .





The 28-year-old has contributed 13 goals in just 15 Bundesliga outings this term, but his future at Dortmund remains under question after multiple fallouts with Peter Bosz and his successor Peter Stoger.



A recent report from Sina Sports claimed that Guangzhou are in 'advanced talks' to sign the former Saint-Etienne man with a £63.5m deal likely to be pushed through in the coming weeks.



However, Le 10 Sport has added to the story suggesting that Liverpool are also interested with Jurgen Klopp looking at possible options to replace Philippe Coutinho.



League rivals Arsenal have also been associated with the versatile forward, but manager Arsene Wenger has rubbished the claim by citing that a move is 'not a possibility' this month.



Liverpool have adequate options to cover up Coutinho's absence with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, in particular, improving by the game, but Klopp could do with another recruit to enhance his side's chances of competing for silverware.

