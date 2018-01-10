Olivier Giroud's agent updates on the Frenchman's future

Olivier Giroud 's agent Michael Manuello has revealed that his client would consider a fresh challenge away from Arsenal, though joining a club in Turkey or China is not an option.





The 31-year-old has been starved of regular gametime this season, and he managed just one Premier League start during the first-half of the 2017/18 campaign.



Giroud has still been preferred in the Cup competitions, especially the Europa League, but a hamstring injury last month has hampered his participation.



In a report covered by The Mail, Manuello admits that the France international could push for an Emirates exit, but the move won't be money-related.



"He listens, looks and after he will see," he told the publication. "Leaving to leave has no use. It has to be coherent and it gives him something more.



"He will have playing time at Arsenal, the second part of the season is important, with competitions to play, even if he is only the Europa League.



"The clubs in Turkey? That does not interest him. China either. Leaving to earn more money is not what's important in his state of mind."



Giroud joined the Gunners from Montpellier back in the summer of 2012, and he has since racked over 100 appearances across all competitions.



In addition to his goals, the Frenchman has also been influential with his assists after having contributed towards Aaron Ramsey's match-winning goals in the 2014 and 2017 FA Cup finals.



Giroud is currently one of Didier Deschamps' regulars in the starting lineup, but his reduced playing time in the coming months could hamper his chances of making a start at this summer's World Cup finals.

