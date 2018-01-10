Carlo Ancelotti eyed as Arsene Wenger successor

Former Bayern Munich head coach Carlo Ancelotti has been identified as a potential candidate to replace Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger at the end of the campaign.





Wenger, 68, has spent more than two decades with the north London giants, and his current deal is only due to expire at the end of the 2018/19 season.



The French tactician had received plenty of calls to leave the Emirates last summer, but he decided to prolong his stay, which has not gone as planned.



According to London Evening Standard, Ancelotti is waiting on the wings to replace Wenger, should he decide to release himself from the contract in the summer.



Wenger is due to analyse his future at the end of the campaign, and ex-Gunners Mikel Arteta, currently an assistant with Manchester City has also been linked with the head coach position.



Arsenal suffered a shock exit at the hands of Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup, but they still have a reasonable chance of claiming silverware via the League Cup and the Europa League.



Ancelotti has been out of duty since his sacking from Paris Saint-Germain in September, and he has previously admitted that he would consider a return to the Premier League.

