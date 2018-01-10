News » Premier League news » Liverpool news
Real Madrid to make bumper bid for Mohamed Salah?
Real Madrid are reportedly considering a big-money move for Liverpool's Mohamed Salah as they look to keep up with Barcelona in the La Liga race.
Los Blancos recently dropped 16 points behind Barcelona with a game in hand, but manager Zinedine Zidane stressed that he has no intention to pursue a fresh signing.
However, the Frenchman's stance appears to have changed following Barcelona's £140m plus signing of Reds playmaker Philippe Coutinho, and they are now eyeing a marquee capture of their own.
The report adds that Salah is the player at the top of their wishlist after having made a sublime start to his Liverpool career with 23 goals across all competitions this term.
Egypt team coach Hector Cuper has previously revealed that the European and Spanish champions are keeping a close watch on the versatile attacker, but it looks highly unlikely that the Reds or Salah will consider the deal.
Meanwhile, Liverpool have stepped up their hunt for a replacement for Coutinho, and the likes of Thomas Lemar, Riyad Mahrez and surprisingly Alexis Sanchez have emerged as potential targets.
