Chelsea boss delivers Ross Barkley injury update

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has confirmed that winter signing Ross Barkley could make his Blues debut when they take on Norwich City in the FA Cup third round replay on Wednesday night.

The England international sealed his switch from Everton earlier this month, but he has yet to feature for the first-team as he continues to recover from a hamstring problem.



Speaking in his press conference, Antonio Conte ruled out the Englishman's participation versus Leicester City, but admitted that the midfielder could feature versus the Canaries few days later.



"He is working hard in these days and maybe the next game against Norwich he could be in contention. I hope. If he continues in this way then why not. He is not ready 100 percent but can start to help us for the rest of the season," he said, via The Mirror.



Barkley has not played a competitive match since May 21, and he faces a huge task on his hands in the coming months, if he is to stake a claim for a place with the England national side.



Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate has picked Barkley regularly in previous squads, but the former Evertonian needs to impress with regular playing time to feature at the summer World Cup finals.

