Manchester United plan to offer bumper-contract to world-class shot-stopper

Manchester United are reportedly preparing a new bumper contract for David de Gea as they seek to dissolve any standing interest from Real Madrid.





The Spain international joined the Red Devils back in the summer of 2011, and he has since established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the world.



According to The Sun, the United hierarchy are well aware of Los Blancos' interest, and they are ready to reward the Spaniard with a significant wage rise.



De Gea currently earns a weekly salary of £210,000, and the club are prepared to discuss a £90,000 increase which would make him the Premier League's highest-earner alongside teammate Paul Pogba.



Zinedine Zidane's side have maintained an interest in De Gea since their failed move in the summer of 2015, but United are hoping to extend the Spaniard's stay until 2023 at the least.



De Gea, who has kept over 100 clean sheets for Manchester United, is expected to takeover the gloves from Sergio Romero for Monday night's league outing versus Stoke City.

