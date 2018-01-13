Martin O'Neill set to take Stoke City job

Republic of Ireland manager Martin O'Neill is on the cusp of an emotional return to the Premier League. The former Leicester City boss is on the verge of agreeing terms with Stoke City.





Stoke City fired Mark Hughes after indifferent form this season and Martin O'Neill had promptly been installed as the bookies favourite to take over from Hughes at the club.



The FAI had offered O'Neill a brand new two year contract to take charge of the national team, but as yet the coach has yet to sign a new deal and the FAI are resigned to losing their manager. Roy Keane is reportedly the favourite to take over the role for Ireland.



Stoke City are having a desperately bad season and despite bringing in a host of top names to the club, Mark Hughes failed to truly progress the club and turn around the team's fortunes in recent games.



O'Neill had told Stoke City chairman Peter Coates that he did not want the role last week, but it appears has since had a change of heart and will likely be installed as new manager next Tuesday.

