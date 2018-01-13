Crystal Palace to sign new goalkeeper in Vicente Guaita
Roy Hodgson is set to bring in Getafe goalkeeper Vicente Guaita as his first signing since taking over the Eagles. The shot stopper will arrive at the club in a £4 million deal next week and will be immediately assigned first-team duties.
Palace have been rotating Wales international Wayne Hennessey and veteran Julian Speroni in recent weeks and it is understood that Hodgson wants to make the signing of a new keeper his top priority to ensure Premier League survival.
Hodgson has been given a healthy transfer budget to bring in new players but admitted yesterday that it is difficult to find new players.
31-year-old Guaita currently plays at Getafe, but prior to that enjoyed a 19 year stay with Valencia, coming through the youth ranks at the club. 31-year-old Guaita is expected to be unveiled next week at a press conference.
It is expected that Wayne Hennessey will be allowed to leave the club if a suitable offer is received.