Alexis Sanchez given Friday deadline by Manchester United?

Manchester United reportedly want Alexis Sanchez to make a quick transfer decision by Friday or else they will withdraw their interest in his signature.





The Chile international is widely expected to leave Arsenal this month after manager Arsene Wenger admitted that the attacker is unlikely to extend his contract beyond the summer.



The Red Devils recently emerged as the front-runners to sign the former Barcelona after they were prepared to pay significantly more than £20m Manchester City offered.



However, according to The Express, United fear that their interest may not neccessarily materialise as the Gunners may be utilising the link to entice City to make an improved bid.



As a result, the Mancunian giants have issued an ultimatum to the 29-year-old, and they want a decision made by Friday or they will walk away from the proposed move.



Jose Mourinho's side have largely been dependent on Romelu Lukaku to lead the line with veteran Zlatan Ibrahimovic struggling with fitness issues which have hampered his campaign.





