Arsenal drop Alexis Sanchez for Bournemouth trip

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has reportedly left Alexis Sanchez out of the travelling squad for this afternoon's Premier League outing at Bournemouth.

The Chilean's future has been the topic of speculation since the summer, and it appears that he is leaning towards a Gunners exit with his family having arrived in London yesterday to witness his next move.



According to The Mail, Sanchez has been excluded out of the travelling party despite training with his fellow teammates on Saturday. Meanwhile, Jack Wilshere is likely to make the trip despite suffering a minor ankle strain during the goalless draw versus Chelsea in the League Cup semi-final.



Both Manchester City and Manchester United have lodged transfer attempts for the former Barcelona man, but the latter appear to be leading the hunt as they are prepared to come close to the Gunners' £35m valuation.



Jose Mourinho's side are also prepared to offer Henrikh Mkhitaryan in a potential part-exchange deal for the attacker, though the Gunners may find it difficult to match the Armenian's £200,000-a-week wages.





