Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's agent flies to London to hold Arsenal talks

The representative of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has reportedly flown to the English capital to finalise a potential transfer agreement with Arsenal.

The Borussia Dortmund striker has recently emerged as the prime target for the Gunners,who are planning for the departure of contract rebel Alexis Sanchez.



Aubameyang has found himself suspended from first-team duties on two occasions due to disciplinary issues, but this does not appear to have fended off Arsene Wenger's interest in the marksman.



According to German tabloid Bild, Aubameyang's father, who is also his agent, has travelled London to initiate talks with the Gunners' hierarchy regarding the transfer.



Aubameyang has netted nearly 150 appearances during his time at Dortmund, and his form this campaign has been impressive with 21 goals in just 24 appearances in all competitions.



Dortmund are currently deemed to value the striker at around £60m, but the Gunners are said to prefer a part-exchange deal which would include Olivier Giroud as a makeweight.

