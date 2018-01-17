Juventus looking into Hector Bellerin deal?

Serie A champions Juventus could reportedly revive their interest in Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin at the end of the campaign.





The 22-year-old inked a fresh six-and-a-half year deal with the Gunners back in November 2016, but speculation over his future does not seem to have ceased.



Whilst former club Barcelona have bowed out of the race to sign Hector Bellerin, Tuttosport reports that the Bianconeri are still in the market for the Spaniard as they seek to bolster the right side of their defence.



Bellerin is currently valued in the £40m range, and it is suggested that the Bianconeri won't hesitate matching the asking price, come the end of the season.



Arsenal, for now, have no intention to cash in on their defender, but the prospect of missing out on Champions League football for a second straight season could tempt the defender to move on in the summer.



The north London side are currently eight points behind fourth-placed Liverpool in the standings, and their best chance of Champions League qualification could be by lifting the Europa League crown.

