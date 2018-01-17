Andy Carroll open to sealing dream Chelsea move

England international Andy Carroll is reportedly open to the prospect of joining Chelsea from West Ham United this month.

The Blues failed with a loan approach for the striker earlier this month, and they are now looking at the possibility of a permanent deal.



According to The Evening Standard, both clubs have yet to open talks over the proposed transfer, but the Hammers would take a fee of around £20m, who has had multiple injury concerns.



However, David Moyes does not share a similar opinion to the club's hierarchy in regards to the marksman, and he would want a replacement first before selling the ex-Liverpool ace.



Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has stuck with Alvaro Morata up front without much success of late, and he is looking at Carroll as a potential back-up option from the bench.



Should the deal go through, current deputy Michy Batshuayi could be offered a route to the Spanish La Liga where he is presently attracting loan interest from Sevilla.

