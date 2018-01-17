Theo Walcott completes Everton transfer

Everton have announced the signing of Theo Walcott from Arsenal for a reported fee of around £20m.The England international has left the north London side after 12 years, where he made a total of 397 appearances.

Toffees boss Sam Allardyce had confirmed earlier this month that he was keen on luring the 28-year-old to Goodison Park, and talks have since progressed fruitfully with Walcott said to have snubbed interest from ex-club Southampton to join the Merseyside outfit.



Walcott, who netted 108 goals for the Gunners, has inked a three-and-a-half year deal with Allardyce's side, and he is now aiming to help the Toffees to progress to the next level.



"I'm very ambitious and I've come here because I want the Club to push to the next level, and with the players that have come in, I feel like the next level can be reached," he told the club's official website.



"Everton is a club with a great history. The fans are always passionate, they're great and I always used to find it very tough playing here. The Club has won trophies but I want them to win trophies now."



Walcott struggled to firm a regular Premier League spot following Wenger's decision to switch to a 3-4-3 formation, and he managed just over 60 minutes of action in six substitute appearances this campaign.



Everton play host to West Bromwich Albion in the top-flight this weekend, and Walcott could be slotted straight into the starting lineup, where he could be paired alongside winter signing Cenk Tosun.

