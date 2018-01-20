Jose Mourinho makes transfer decision on Andreas Pereira

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has affirmed that Andreas Pereira won't be recalled from his season-long loan spell at Valencia.





The Brazil youth international joined Los Che earlier in the summer, and he has since managed 16 appearances in the Spanish La Liga.



Earlier in September, Mourinho cited that he could take the option of recalling Pereira at the turn of the year, but he has now ruled out the prospect with the midfielder allowed to excel at the Mestalla.



"They're playing in a total different system than us and he plays in a position that we don't have. We will need an update in relation to that. I think is an amazing experience for him and we are happy to let him (stay) there." he told reporters, via The Mirror.



United had struggled to find options in midfield during the month of October where they had the likes of Michael Carrick, Paul Pogba and Marouane Fellaini on the sidelines.



However, they are now in a position of strength with the trio back in the mix, and Pereira has the perfect opportunity to build up on his season to make a potential push for a national team call-up in March.

