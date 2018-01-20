News » Premier League news » Brighton & Hove Albion news
Confirmed Lineups: Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion, Caballero and Batshuayi start
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has been forced to make changes to his starting lineup versus Brighton & Hove Albion this afternoon.
Both Gary Cahill and Cesc Fabregas suffered hamstring injuries in the last league outing, and they have been by Andreas Christensen and Willian in the starting lineup.
Meanwhile, Antonio Rudiger also returns to the defence after his midweek absence, and he is set to partner Cesar Azpilicueta and Christensen in a three-man backline.
Upfront, Conte has opted for the services of Michy Batshuayi, and he is set to lead the line in Alvaro Morata's absence. Eden Hazard and Willian will feature either side of the marksman.
Chelsea lineup: Caballero, Azpilicueta, Cahill, Rudiger, Moses, Kante, Bakayoko, Alonso, Willian, Batshuayi, Hazard. Substitutes: Eduardo, David Luiz, Zappacosta, Sterling, Ampadu, Barkley, Musonda.
Brighton, on the other hand, have made five changes from their previous league outing at West Bromwich Albion. Connor Goldson, Solly March, Tomer Hemed, Ezequiel Schelotto and Markus Suttner come in with Gaetan Bong, Anthony Knockaert, Jose Izquierdo, Bruno and Glenn Murray making way.
Brighton lineup: Ryan, Schelotto, Duffy, Dunk, Goldson, Suttner, Propper, Stephens, March, Gross, Hemed. Substitutes: Krul, Huenemeier, Rosenior, Kayal, Izquierdo, Murray, Baldock.
