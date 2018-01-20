Barcelona respond to Antoine Griezmann speculation

Spanish giants Barcelona have reportedly released a statement denying that the have a deal in place to sign Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann . The France international is a long-time target for Premier League side Manchester United.

A recent report from Sport suggested that Barcelona had sorted out a deal with Atleti which would see the Frenchman join the Catalan giants after the summer World Cup.



However, Barcelona have come forward strongly to dismiss the speculation with his due respect to Atleti, who have previously complained to FIFA over an illegal approach.



"FC Barcelona strongly denies the information that has appeared over the course of the last few hours in different media regarding Atletico Madrid player, Antoine Griezmann, and an alleged deal with our club," the statement read.



Griezmann is widely expected to choose a new destination next term, but any club will have to match his release clause which will be halved to £89m in June.



Manchester United had come close to pursuing the former Real Sociedad man last summer, but they appear to have ended their interest amid their ongoing attempt to sign Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal.





