Tottenham join race for want-away Paris Saint-Germain winger

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly joined the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United in the pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain winger Lucas Moura .

The Brazil international has been limited to just five substitute appearances in the French league this term, and Les Parisiens boss Unai Emery has clarified that he has no future at Parc des Princes.



According to The Express, Spurs have joined rivals United and Arsenal in the race to sign Moura, though they will have to cough up a £35m fee for his services.



A number of French clubs have also expressed an interest in a loan deal for Moura, but Les Parisiens want to offload their winger once and for all with a view to balancing their financial books.



Emery has relied on the likes of Neymar, Edinson Cavani and Kylian Mbappe to start in the frontline, whilst Angel di Maria and Julian Draxler have acted as the back-up options.



Tottenham Hotspur were also linked with a £45m move for Bordeaux's Malcom of late, but Mauricio Pochettino has stressed that the club have made no contact with the French outfit.

