Everton, Liverpool interested in West Brom striker?

Premier League duo Everton and Liverpool are reportedly vying for the signature of West Bromwich Albion striker Salomon Rondon this month.





The Venezuela international has experienced a mixed spell with the west Midlands side, netting just 20 goals in 94 appearances in the English top-flight.



According to The Sun, the Merseyside duo are mulling over potential bids for the ex-Zenit St Petersburg striker before the close of the current transfer window.



Rondon presently has just 18 months left on his existing deal, and the Baggies could be open to the prospect of his sale to maximise the fee, though it may not help in their fight to avoid relegation.



Both Liverpool and Everton are well equipped with options in the forward department, but neither have a tall target man in the mould of Rondon in their ranks.



Rondon has netted three times in the Premier League this term for West Bromwich Albion, who are currently placed second last in the standings with 21 points.

