Manchester United keeping tabs on Ligue 1 midfielder

Manchester United are reportedly monitoring the progress of Nice midfielder Jean Michael Seri , who has previously been on the radar of Premier League rivals Arsenal.





According to Sky Sports News, United boss Jose Mourinho is weighing up his options to strengthen the midfield department with Michael Carrick and Marouane Fellaini likely to be unavailable from the start of next season.



Carrick is expected to hang up his boots to take on a coaching role under Mourinho whilst Fellaini has seemingly made his mind up to join a new club, where he is assured of regular playing time.



Seri currently has a release clause of £33m in his contract, and it is suggested that Mourinho could wait until the summer for the midfielder, should a deal not materialise this month.



United have made only one signing in the current transfer window, and that happened to be the capture of Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal in a straight-exchange involving Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

