Chelsea boss denies interest in Man Utd new signing Sanchez

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has insisted that his club were never in the race to sign Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal. The Chilean later went on to join Man Utd deal and earn a reported £14 million a year after tax.

Sanchez had been in talks with both Man City and Man Utd but instead opted to move to the red half of Manchester and join from bitter rivals Arsenal in a mega money deal that saw Henrikh Mkhitaryan head the other way.



"We never were in this race," said Chelsea boss Conte. "Ever. Especially because one of the reasons was this amount of salary.



"Only one or two clubs can pay this type of salary.



"Manchester United and Manchester City stay there and we have to try and build something important to create a basis, and then make success with our work. Not with money. With work.



"We won the league and reached the FA Cup final and we finished with a profit of £50m in the transfer market."

