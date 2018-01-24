Liverpool reach agreement with Thomas Lemar?

Liverpool are reported to have finalised personal terms with AS Monaco attacker Thomas Lemar , though they have yet to agree on a suitable fee with the Principality outfit. The France international was the subject of a failed £92m bid from Arsenal in the summer.

According to Yahoo! Sport, the Reds have sorted out a contractual agreement with the former Caen man, but there has not been much progress in terms of finalising a transfer fee for the 22-year-old.



The French champions are currently holding out on a £87.5m asking price for the winger, and this is proving a stumbling block for the Merseyside outfit despite having a significant transfer kitty in reserve.



Lemar started the campaign in fine fashion with his brace for France versus the Netherlands capturing the headlines. However, his form has since been average with two goals and five assists in 16 appearances.



Liverpool saw their long-unbeaten run come to an end against Swansea City last weekend, but they are still occupying the final Champions League spot, two ahead of fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

