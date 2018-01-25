Borussia Dortmund plan to abandon Aubameyang talks with Arsenal

Borussia Dortmund are reportedly planning to end negotiations with Arsenal for Gabonese striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang .

The Gunners have been in negotiations for the marksman over the past few weeks, but they are yet to agree upon the asking price on the table.



Arsene Wenger's side have already failed with an opening bid of £44m, and Dortmund have made it clear that they will not accept anything less than £60m for the 28-year-old.



According to Kicker, the Bundesliga outfit have threatened to pull out of talks altogether as they feel the Gunners are intentionally delaying the move until the dying stages of the transfer window.



Dortmund are reluctant to discuss anything below the player's valuation, and it is suggested that Aubameyang could remain at Westfalenstadion until at least the summer, should the Gunners fail to make a quick decision.



Arsene Wenger recently stressed in his press conference that the club are not close to signing any new players, and he is content with the quality of the squad at his disposal.

