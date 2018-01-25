Borussia Dortmund willing to pay loan fee for Olivier Giroud

Borussia Dortmund are reportedly prepared to pay a loan fee to pursue the signature of Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud this month. The deal is likely to be independent of the Gunners' pursuit of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang .





The north London club have failed with two bids for Aubameyang over the past few days, but according to Bild, there is an acceptance from the German side that the striker will leave the club before the transfer deadline.



As a result, there are on the search for a potential replacement with Giroud seemingly leading their shortlist. The Frenchman is due to return from his hamstring injury by the end of the month, and Dortmund are prepared to part with a loan fee of £1.5m to sign him for the rest of the season.



The deal will, however, have no implication on the Gunners' interest in Aubameyang with the German side reluctant to do business, unless their £60m valuation is matched for the Gabon international.

