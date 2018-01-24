Athletic Bilbao express Nacho Monreal interest

Arsenal defender Nacho Monreal has re-emerged as a transfer target for Athletic Bilbao, who are expecting the potential exit of Aymeric Laporte to Manchester City this month.

The Spain international has been linked with a move to Bilbao over the past couple of seasons with the La Liga outfit holding the unique policy of recruiting players born in the Basque Country.



According to Mundo Deportivo, the 31-year-old is on the radar of the Spanish outfit with Manchester City seemingly close to triggering the £60m release clause in Laporte's contract.



Monreal has found success operating in both the central defensive and left-back positions this term, and a potential move elsewhere looks out of the cards after back-to-back man of the match performances.



The former Malaga man bagged one goal and two assists in the Crystal Palace win last weekend, and he continued his fine form by contributing indirectly for the club's equaliser in the 2-1 League Cup triumph over Chelsea.



Monreal has made 20 starts for Arsenal in the Premier League this term, and he is likely to make the lineup once more when they take on Swansea City on Tuesday night.

