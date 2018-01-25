Jose Mourinho responds to 'Ronaldo to Manchester United' claim

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has stressed that the club won't look at the prospect of re-signing Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo in the future.

The Portugal international went the Red Devils for Los Blancos in the summer of 2009, and he has since been a key player for the European champions, notching over 400 goals in all competitions.



Despite this, the 32-year-old has been linked with a potential return to the Premier League as he is clearly disappointed by his side's average campaign, which includes a shock Copa del Rey quarter-final loss to Leganes.



Speaking in a press-match press conference, Mourinho dismissed the prospect of signing Ronaldo whilst citing his future remains with the Bernabeu outfit.



"I think with the moment Real Madrid is having now I think I should be the last one to add some fuel to the fire. To put some water on the fire, I would say Cristiano is the kind of player that everyone wants, but only one manager can have and only one club can have – Zidane and Real Madrid. That's my feeling," he said via ESPN.



Ronaldo's form in the Spanish La Liga has been a particular disappointment this campaign, but Zinedine Zidane has remained supportive of the forward, whom he has urged to retire at the Capital outfit.



The Portuguese has netted just six times in the Spanish top-flight this term, and he appears set to experience his worst scoring campaign, having netted at least 25 goals in each of his previous eight seasons with the club.





