West Ham plot swoop for Liverpool striker

West Ham United are set to make a loan attempt to sign Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge before the transfer window comes to a close.

The England international is deemed surplus to requirements at Anfield, and he could leave the club on a temporary basis before the end of the month.



Inter Milan have been tipped to sign the ex-Chelsea man for sometime, but according to The Sun, the Hammers have joined the pursuit to sign the ex-Manchester City graduate.



Hammers boss David Moyes is presently said to have fitness concerns over the likes of Marko Arnautovic, Andy Carroll and Diafra Sakho, and this has apparently changed the club's transfer plans.



Sturridge has struggled with minor niggles over the course of the current campaign, and the Hammers would nevertheless want assurances over his fitness before pushing ahead with a £5m loan bid.



The 28-year-old has managed just five starts in the Premier League this term, and his chances of making the England World Cup squad appear in huge doubt unless he goes through an impressive run in the backend of the campaign.

