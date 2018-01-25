Manchester United still in for Mesut Ozil

Manchester United are still monitoring the situation of Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil , who has less than six months left on his Gunners contract.





The Red Devils recently pursued the services of Alexis Sanchez in a straight swap-deal with the Gunners which involved Henrikh Mkhitaryan going the other way.



According to The Independent, the Mancunian giants are unlikely to make an approach this month, but they may lodge a contract offer, should the German fail to resolve his future at the Emirates.



Gunners boss Arsene Wenger has confirmed that talks are already ongoing with the World Cup winner, who is alleged to want wages in excess of £300,000-a-week to commit his future.



Ozil was one of Arsenal's standout performers last night as they secured a 2-1 aggregate win over Premier League holders Chelsea in the League Cup semi-final.



As a result, the north London side will face Manchester City in the final at the Wembley on February 25, and they will be optimistic about winning the title for the first time under Wenger.

