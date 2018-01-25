Borussia Dortmund end Olivier Giroud interest

Borussia Dortmund have reportedly dropped their desire to sign Olivier Giroud from Arsenal this month. The move could have an influence on the Gunners' ongoing pursuit of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang .





According to The Mail, talks between Giroud's representative and Dortmund have hit an impasse, and the German outfit will look elsewhere to bolster their strikeforce.



Chelsea's Michy Batshuayi is the next option on their shortlist, but a potential loan deal for his services depends on whether the Blues pursue a new striker before the transfer deadline.



Giroud has been playing second fiddle to Alexandre Lacazette since the start of the campaign, and it appears that he would stay put beyond the January transfer window with Arsenal appearing content with the options at hand.



The Gunners are reluctant to match Dortmund's £60m valuation for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and the move appears set to stall until the summer at the least.



Giroud has been hampered by a hamstring injury since mid-December, but he is likely to make his comeback next month alongside fellow forward Danny Welbeck.

