Chelsea boss provides update on Willian's injury

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has said that Willian has suffered only a minor injury which should not restrict him from first-team action for long.

The Brazil international picked up a hamstring problem after just 30 minutes into the League Cup semi-final, and he was therein substituted to hand Ross Barkley his Blues debut.



With Willian not involved, the Blues lacked the intensity going forward, and they ultimately suffered another Cup defeat to Arsenal with Granit Xhaka scoring the winner in a 2-1 triumph in the League Cup semi-final.



Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Conte confirmed that the setback should only be short-term, as communicated by the Brazilian shortly after his substitution.



"I just spoke to the player. He said he felt a problem in his hamstring but he doesn’t think it will be serious injury. I hope this feeling is right," he said after the Cup loss.



Chelsea are in a mid-season injury crisis with the likes of Cesc Fabregas, Alvaro Morata, Thibaut Courtois and Willian in the treatment room, and Conte will hope for positive news ahead of the club's FA Cup outing versus Newcastle United on Sunday.

