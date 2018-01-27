Borussia Dortmund update on Aubameyang's transfer situation

Borussia Dortmund director of football Michael Zorc has stressed that the club will not do business with Arsenal for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang unless they meet their transfer demands this month.

The Gabon international has been underlined as the prime target to bolster the Gunners' frontline but they are yet to come close to Dortmund's £60m valuation for the marksman.



In a report covered by Sky Sports News, Zorc confirmed that the club have declined multiple offers from the Gunners this month, and they are prepared to keep the striker until the summer, should a deal fail to materialise.



"Arsenal have tried several times but we have refused everything up until now. Either our demands will be fulfilled and there will be a transfer, or they won't be and Auba plays for Dortmund until the summer.That's what we told the Aubameyang family and they accepted it," he said.



Aubameyang had missed the past couple of outings in the Bundesliga for Dortmund, but he returned for this weekend's game against Freiburg where he played the full 90 minutes in a 2-2 draw at Signal Iduna Park.



The draw sees Dortmund just one point behind the final Champions League spot, which is presently occupied by RB Leipzig, who themselves played out a 1-1 stalemate versus Hamburg.





