Inter Milan agree Daniel Sturridge fee?

Serie A giants Inter Milan are deemed to have finalised an agreement to sign out-of-favour Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge this month.

The England international has sparingly been used this campaign with his last start coming in the 1-1 draw versus Chelsea in November after which he has struggled with an injury.



According to Corriere dello Sport, the Nerazzurri are looking to sign the Englisman on an initial £1.75m loan deal with the obligation to buy for £25m in the summer.



West Ham United and Newcastle United have also been credited with an interest in the ex-Manchester City graduate, but the striker has shown a keen desire to ply his trade abroad.



Sturridge is currently out of contention for the England national side, and his chances of making the World Cup finals in Russia, lie on him contributing regularly for whichever club he plays for in the backend of the season.



Danny Ings has also been linked with a switch elsewhere, but Jurgen Klopp has claimed that the club may have to stick with the former Burnley man for the season at the least.

