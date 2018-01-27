Chelsea defender in contact with Real Madrid

Chelsea centre-back David Luiz is reportedly in constant contact with Real Madrid with a view to a potential move to the European champions.

The Brazil international has fallen out-of-favour under Antonio Conte since November, and his last Premier League start against Brighton earlier this month came only after a contusion for Andreas Christensen.



According to The Birmingham Mail, the experienced defender is in regular communication with club president Florentino Perez, and he could potentially make a shock move to the Bernabeu by the summer.



Zinedine Zidane is reportedly under huge pressure to deliver results with the club's La Liga campaign in tatters whilst his side also suffered a shock elimination to Leganes in the Copa del Rey.



Despite the speculation, Blues boss Antonio Conte is likely to keep hold of Luiz beyond January as he has previously revealed his reluctance to sell key first-team players unless suitable replacements are found.



Luiz started the previous FA Cup replay versus Norwich City, and he is likely to retain his spot when the Blues play host to Newcastle United in the same competition on Sunday.

