Chelsea offer Roma deadline to finalise Dzeko deal

Premier League holders Chelsea have reportedly indicated their desire to sign AS Roma striker Edin Dzeko in the next 48 hours or they may move on to other targets.

According to The Telegraph, the Blues are determined to secure the services of Dzeko before the end of the week owing to their struggles in the centre-forward position of late.



Alvaro Morata has struggled with fitness issues as well as poor form, and Conte is seemingly desperate to sign the Bosnian with Michy Batshuayi also closing in on a loan exit.



Chelsea have already reached an agreement to sign Roma left-back Emerson Palmieri but they are keen to snap Dzeko as well, though there is said to be a delay on the player's side.



Dzeko is understood to want a contract with the west London outfit until 2020, but the Blues are only willing to offer an 18-month deal, owing to their strict policy of handling players above the age of 30.



Chelsea have also been linked with a shock swoop for Olivier Giroud from London rivals Arsenal, but the Gunners would need to sign a replacement first before considering the Frenchman's exit in any form.

