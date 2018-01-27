Arsenal ready to offer Mathieu Debuchy to sign West Brom defender

Arsenal are reportedly prepared to offer Mathieu Debuchy as a makeweight to sign West Bromwich Albion defender Jonny Evans this month. The Gunners have underlined the need for a new centre-back, and there are presently leading the race to sign the ex-Manchester United graduate.





According to The Star, the Gunners are willing to end their association with Debuchy, who is deemed surplus to requirements following the club's exit from the FA Cup.



The Frenchman has already admitted that he would push for a move elsewhere in January, and it appears that the club have offered him as part of a deal for Evans which could cost around £10m.



Baggies boss Alan Pardew has been reluctant to cash in on his main defender this month, but he may have to find a quick resolution, given Evans could leave for a nominal fee in the summer.



Evans currently has a relegation release clause of just £3m, and the Baggies stand to make a hefty loss, should they fail to beat the drop. Manchester City were previously deemed favourites for his signature, but they have seemingly turned their attention towards Athletic Bilbao's Aymeric Laporte.

