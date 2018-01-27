Real Madrid striker agrees to join Arsenal

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema reportedly has verbal agreement in place to join Arsenal, though the north London side have yet to finalise a transfer fee with Los Blancos over a summer transfer.

According to The Mirror, the Frenchman has given his word to join the Gunners at the end of the season, but the club are presently in a roadblock with regards to his valuation.



Arsene Wenger's side are willing to pay a fee of around £35m for his switch, but this remains short of the £52.3m sum, Los Blancos are said to demand for the 30-year-old.



Real Madrid are currently 19 points off La Liga leaders Barcelona, and they suffered a shock in midweek after they were ousted from the Copa del Rey by Leganes on the away-goal rule.



Zidane's team are expected to have a major squad overhaul at the end of the campaign, and Benzema is one of the players, who will be shown the exit door, provided his price tag is matched.

