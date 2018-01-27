News » Premier League news » Arsenal news
Real Madrid striker agrees to join Arsenal
Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema reportedly has verbal agreement in place to join Arsenal, though the north London side have yet to finalise a transfer fee with Los Blancos over a summer transfer.
According to The Mirror, the Frenchman has given his word to join the Gunners at the end of the season, but the club are presently in a roadblock with regards to his valuation.
Arsene Wenger's side are willing to pay a fee of around £35m for his switch, but this remains short of the £52.3m sum, Los Blancos are said to demand for the 30-year-old.
Real Madrid are currently 19 points off La Liga leaders Barcelona, and they suffered a shock in midweek after they were ousted from the Copa del Rey by Leganes on the away-goal rule.
Zidane's team are expected to have a major squad overhaul at the end of the campaign, and Benzema is one of the players, who will be shown the exit door, provided his price tag is matched.
