Chelsea willing to pay £26m for Serie A striker

Premier League holders Chelsea are prepared to part with a £26m sum to pursue the services of AS Roma striker Edin Dzeko this month.





The Giallorossi had recently denied suggestions that the club were in discussions with the Blues for Dzeko earlier on Thursday, but it now appears that a deal is on with the club willing to pay a £26m fee for his signature.



According to Sky Sports News, the Blues have expressed their intention to match the Giallorossi's price tag for the Bosnian, though they would still have to resolve the striker's wage demands and contract length.



The former Manchester City man is understood to want wages of at least £90,000-a-week whilst he is said to demand a contract until 2021, which could yet prove a stumbling block towards the move.



The west London giants have over the years been reluctant to offer more than a year's contract to players aged above 30, and their approach is alleged to include a deal of just 18 months.

