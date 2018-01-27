Juventus keen on signing Manchester United defender

Serie A champions Juventus are reportedly eyeing an initial loan deal for Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian with a view to a permanent switch at the end of the season.

The Italy international has sparingly been used in the United shirt this campaign with most of his gametime coming in the Cup competitions.



According to The Sun, the Old Lady are looking to sign the ex-Torino man on a temporary basis for the campaign with an obligation for a £19.25m deal in the summer.



However, United are reluctant to come to such kind of agreement, and they would rather prefer parting ways with the Italian in a straight-cash move for around £26.5m this month.



Juventus are expected to oversee the departures of Kwadwo Asamoah and Stephan Lichtsteiner on free transfers at the end of the season, and Darmian is seen as a player, who could slot into both full-back positions with his prior Serie A experience.

