Manchester United make contact with agent of Serie A midfielder

Manchester United have reportedly held talks with the representative of Napoli midfielder Jorginho with a view to a summer approach for his signature.

The Italian footballer has evolved into a crucial player for Napoli in recent seasons, and according to Rai Sport, he is being eyed as a potential option to bolster United's midfield.



United are expected to lose Michael Carrick in the summer, with the veteran due to call time on his career whilst Marouane Fellaini is seemingly reluctant to extend his contract beyond the summer.



The club's hierarchy are already said to have held negotiations with the agent of Jorginho, but a deal looks highly unlikely until the summer with Jose Mourinho stressing that the club won't bring in further recruits this month.



United secured the signing of Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal in a straight-exchange deal involving Henrikh Mkhitaryan, and the Chilean put in a promising performance on his debut last night.



The 29-year-old struggled to find his passing range throughout the 4-0 FA Cup win over Yeovil Town, but he still contributed towards United's first two goals at Huish Park.

