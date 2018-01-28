Burnley plot loan approach for Arsenal defender

Burnley are reportedly plotting a loan approach to sign Rob Holding from Arsenal this month.





The England youth international has been identified as a potential option to reinforce the Clarets backline after a string of poor results in the Premier League.



According to The Mail, Clarets boss Sean Dyche has earmarked Holding as the prime option to strengthen the defence, though Arsenal are said to have restrictions towards the deal.



Arsene Wenger is currently looking into a move for West Bromwich Albion defender Jonny Evans, and Holding's temporary exit may only be permitted, if they reach an agreement with the Northern Irishman.



Holding was tipped to become a regular at the heart of the Arsenal defence this campaign, and his lack of pace has hampered him, especially against players in the mould of Jamie Vardy.



The 22-year-old joined the Gunners from Bolton Wanderers prior to the start of last season, and he has since managed 34 appearances across all competitions for the club.

