Chelsea plan to announce second winter signing

Chelsea are apparently close to announcing the arrival of AS Roma defender Emerson Palmieri in a deal worth £18m plus £4m in add-ons.

The Blues had initially hoped to sign both Edin Dzeko and Palmieri in a combined move worth £44m, but it now appears that they have decided to negotiate the deals separately.



According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the Blues have already reached an agreement for the left-sided defender, and a formal announcement could be made in the next 48 hours.



Antonio Conte's side have previously made a solitary signing in the winter transfer window with Ross Barkley having arrived from Everton for £15m.



The Blues remain in the hunt for a new marksman before the transfer deadline, and they are yet to make any progress with deals for either Dzeko or Arsenal's Olivier Giroud.



Chelsea are currently placed third in the Premier League table with 50 points, and they will seek to claim their second victory on the trot in all competitions when they host Bournemouth in midweek.

