Chelsea reach agreement with Schalke for Ghana international

Chelsea have confirmed the departure of Abdul Baba Rahman on an 18-month loan deal with German side Schalke 04. The Ghana international had spent the past year recuperating from a long-term knee injury, and he will now link up with the Bundesliga outfit for the second season running.

Earlier this month, Antonio Conte indicated that he would like to help the left-back earn playing time at a new club, and the 23-year-old has now rejoined the Gelsenkirchen outfit after having impressed during the first half of the previous campaign.



Meanwhile, Brazilian youngster Nathan has been loaned out to Portuguese outfit Belenenses for the campaign following a tough first half to the season with French side Amiens, where he was restricted to a solitary league outing.



"Baba Rahman has today joined Schalke on loan until the end of the 2018/19 season. In another loan move, Nathan has joined Portuguese side Belenenses until the end of the season." a statement read on Chelsea's official website.



Chelsea are expected to announce the arrival of Roma ace Emerson Palmieri as potential back-up for Marcos Alonso in the left wing-back spot, and this is likely to overcome the departures of Kenedy and Rahman, both on temporary deals.

