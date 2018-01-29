Liverpool's Daniel Sturridge picks his next club

Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge is reportedly set to complete a short-term loan move to West Bromwich Albion. The 28-year-old has opted for a new challenge in his career as he looks to push for a World Cup berth with England.





The likes of Inter Milan and Newcastle United were earlier touted as possible destinations for the versatile forward, but according to Sky Sports News, the Baggies have the edge after the player was convinced by manager Alan Pardew.



The ex-Manchester City graduate is due to have a series of medical tests this evening before sealing his move to the Hawthorns on a temporary basis for the season.



Sturridge had managed just five starts with Liverpool during the first-half of the campaign, and he will be aiming to make a strong impact with the Baggies in order to enhance his World Cup prospects.



West Brom are presently three points behind 17th-placed Stoke City, and the arrival of Sturridge is certain to strengthen their strike-force with Jay Rodriguez also in a good vein of form.





