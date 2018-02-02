Arsene Wenger rules out Alex Song deal

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has dismissed the possibility of re-signing Alex Song , who has been training with the Gunners over the past few days.





The Cameroonian footballer quit Rubin Kazan earlier in January after the club failed to settle four months' wages which induced the exit of several first-team players.



There had been a talk that the Gunners could offer a short-term deal to Song until the end of the season, but Wenger has ruled out the prospect of acquiring the midfielder's signature.



Meanwhile, the French tactician stressed that Song is purely training to find himself a new club, and there is nothing else to his presence, he said: "Alex is looking for a new club. I allowed him to come in to work on his fitness. Nothing more than that."



Song spent six years with Arsenal before he left for Barcelona in the summer of 2012. He has since had two loan spells with West Ham United sandwiched between his Catalan stay.

