Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could miss Everton clash

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has revealed that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is a doubt to make his debut during tomorrow's Premier League clash versus Everton.





The Gabon international joined the Gunners from Borussia Dortmund on the final day of the winter transfer window after they paid a club-record £56m fee for his services.



Since then, Aubameyang has taken to the field for first-team training, but Wenger has insisted that the 28-year-old is suffering from a fever which could restrict him from making his maiden bow for Arsenal.



He told reporters, via The Mirror: "I have to assess how well he is physically today and how well he feels. He had a fever, so he could not practice a lot. I have to assess with the medical department how fit he can be."



Meanwhile, Jack Wilshere is also a doubt for the weekend clash versus Everton after missing the previous outing with a sickness bug, and Wenger has confirmed that he will assess the midfielder's condition prior to the game.



Arsenal are currently eight points behind fourth-placed after 25 games into the season, and they could potentially close the gap with Liverpool facing a tricky game versus Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

