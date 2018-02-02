Chelsea boss provides fitness update on Olivier Giroud

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has stressed that Olivier Giroud is unlikely to make his debut from the starting lineup versus Watford as he is still working on his physical condition.

The France international had been sidelined for around 45 days with a hamstring injury, and he played only 15 minutes for ex-club Arsenal on his return, before sealing his deadline-day move.



Speaking in his press conference, Conte confirmed that Giroud may make his Blues debut from the bench at best with the 31-year-old far off from attaining full fitness.



"Giroud we are starting to work with him but we have to check his physical condition, but it won’t be easy to see him from the start [against Watford]," he is quoted as saying by the club's official website.



Likewise, Emerson Palmieri is expected to be offered an extended period to work his way to match fitness after having made just one substitute appearance for AS Roma following his recovery from a serious knee injury.



Chelsea are presently occupying the final Champions League spot with 50 points, but they could be overtaken by Tottenham Hotspur before they face Watford at Vicarage Road on Monday night.

