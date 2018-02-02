Antonio Conte delivers injury update on Morata and Christensen

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has confirmed that the Blues will be without the services of both Alvaro Morata and Andreas Christensen for Monday night's Premier League outing at Watford.

Morata has been struggling with a back problem over the past couple of weeks, and Conte has stressed that the Spaniard is unlikely to make his comeback for the short trip to Watford.



Meanwhile, Christensen is also sidelined for the Hornets trip after he sustained a minor hamstring problem during his side's disappointing 3-0 defeat at the hands of Bournemouth on Wednesday night.



"Alvaro is still out. He has a problem in his back, he’s missing a lot of games and that’s not a good situation for him, for me or for the team. For Christensen, his first exam on his injury was positive but we have to wait, but for sure he’s out against Watford," Conte is quoted as saying on the club's official website.



The Blues suffered a rather embarrassing defeat versus the Cherries at Stamford Bridge, and they will be hoping to change their fortunes at Vicarage Road, though it appears that Eden Hazard will once again presume the number nine role.



Chelsea are currently fourth in the Premier League standings with 50 points, and they can not afford any more setbacks in form of defeats with fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur having closed the gap to just two points.

