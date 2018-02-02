Antonio Conte speaks on his Chelsea future ahead of Watford clash

Antonio Conte has said that he will respect the remainder of his Chelsea contract despite speculation of him leaving Stamford Bridge in the near future.

The 48-year-old has indirectly laid the blame on the club's hierarchy for the Blues' struggles during the current campaign, and this has generated doubts over his position beyond the summer.



Conte suffered his joint-heaviest defeat as Chelsea manager as the club succumbed to an embarrassing 3-0 loss to Bournemouth in midweek, but the Italian still intends to see out his contract.



"From the start of this season there have been a lot of speculation and rumours around me. The only thing I can tell you now is I still have 18 months of contract with Chelsea. My intention, my will, is to respect the contract," he told reporters, via The Mirror.



Conte currently has only 18 months left on his existing deal, and there is already talk of a potential replacement with Luis Enrique and Carlo Ancelotti among the prime candidates on the club's shortlist.



Despite this, Conte could stay put beyond the summer, if he manages to guide the club to trophy success through either the FA Cup or Champions League this term.

